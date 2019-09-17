|
Norma Mason
East Brunswick - Norma Mason, 87, of Barnegat, formerly of East Brunswick, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in New Brunswick.
Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Norma came to East Brunswick in 1956 and retired to Barnegat in 2004. She was a homemaker who raised four children before becoming a florist for more than 20 years. She loved to garden, travel including her trips to Atlantic City, watching WWE wrestling, crafting and all types of needlepoint. She also enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time outdoors. She cherished her time with all of her children and grandchildren.
Norma was a very special lady who touched the lives of nearly everyone she met. She had a huge heart, was selfless, a great listener and confidant. She was compassionate and wise and always put others first. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her longtime companion, Michael Sabanos in 2008. She is survived by her children, Roger Mason of South River, Debra Delaney and her husband Jeff, of Cliffwood Beach, Pamela Mason and her husband Raymond Sanders, of East Brunswick and Marjorie Mason-Liakakos of Toms River; her grandchildren, Jessica, Mary Elizabeth, Kyle, Amanda, Emily, Colleen and James, and; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Lily, Aurora and Maya.
Friends are invited to attend a cemetery service at 1:45 PM on Wednesday, September 18th at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
Donations honoring Norma's memory may be made to: The at 2310 Rte. 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or online at .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019