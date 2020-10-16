Norma Rose Hogan
Piscataway - NORMA ROSE HOGAN passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was 90 years old.
She was born in Jersey City, NJ, raised her family in South River, and most recently resided in Piscataway.
Norma was an amazing, fun, loving person who devoted her life to caring for her family. Her sense of humor and quick wit brought joy to all who knew her.
Norma was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leo, in 2006, and by her cherished daughter, Elaine Klacik, in 1974.
Surviving are her son, Christopher Hogan and his partner, Karen Skorochod, and her daughters, Trish Lewis and her husband, Wayne, Cheryl White and her husband, Kenny, and Norma Masessa.
Also surviving are her adored 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Family and friends are welcome to visit on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 2:00 - 6:00pm at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. During that time, a funeral service will be held at 4:00pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Immediately following, all are invited to join the family in a celebration of Norma's life at VFW Post 133 located at 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org