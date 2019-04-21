Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Norma (Daniels) Shell


1921 - 2019
Norma (Daniels) Shell Obituary
Norma (Daniels) Shell

Hillsborough - Norma (Daniels) Shell passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Hillsborough. She was 97.

Born in Newton, MA, she resided in Manhasset Hills, NY, and Monroe Township before relocating to Hillsborough 1 year ago.

She was a medical clerical assistant for Dr. Match, Glen Cove, NY, for 15 years before deciding to care for her family full time.

Norma was a member of The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sydney in 2002; her brother Gene Daniels, and sister Marjorie Daniels.

Surviving are her sons, Roger and his wife, Ruth, of Hillsborough, and Ken and his wife, Marjorie, of Foster City, CA; daughter, Laurie Shell of New York; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Services were entrusted to Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
