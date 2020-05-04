|
Norman Domitrowski, Sr.
Norman Domitrowski, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his loving wife Betty at his side. Norman was born July 18, 1938 to his late parents John and Florence (nee Johnson) and was a lifelong resident of Manville.
Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a parachute rigger 2nd class in Key West, Florida, and then Lakehurst, New Jersey. Following the Navy, Norman and his wife Betty settled in Manville and raised three sons. Norman had a long career in area supermarket management which he retired from in 2000. His sons and grandsons were his biggest joy in life. Throughout his life he also loved traveling, trips to the casino, watching sports, and detailing his cars and lawn.
Besides his parents, Norman was predeceased by his sons Norman, Jr., and Kevin, his in-laws Frank and Veronica Schuyler and his 10 siblings, Dolores Regiec, John, Raymond "Sonny", Florence Burch, Robert, Harold, Joyce Czaplicki, Jerome "Butch", Joan Schuyler Escow, and Janet.
Norman is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty (nee Schuyler), his son Glenn and wife Donna of Hillsborough, his grandson Bryant and wife Kim of Hillsborough and his grandson Matthew and girlfriend Clare Sweeney of Hillsborough.
A memorial service and internment will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 5, 2020