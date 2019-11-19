|
|
Norman Epting, Jr.
Somerville - Norman Epting, Jr., 65, passed away at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019, following a brief illness. Norman was born in Augsburg, Germany, on April 22, 1954, and was the adopted son of the late Norman Epting, Sr., and Annie Pearl. Norman spent his early life growing up on military bases where his father was stationed, before settling in Neptune, NJ.
Norman is survived by his daughter Joy Epting and her partner Lauren Beckett, his sister Lynn Epting, his brother Christopher Epting, his ex-wife and dear friend Deborah Epting, his loving companion Susan Buckland, and a host of loyal family and friends.
Norman was predeceased by his sister Tracey Hudson, his parents, and his beloved mother-in-law Ann Harrison.
After graduating from Neptune High School in 1972, Norman went on to earn his BA in 1976 from Rutgers College-New Brunswick, and his Juris Doctor in 1979 from Rutgers Law School-Newark. Norman worked as a dedicated Public Defender and subsequent Child Support Hearing Officer, all while faithfully serving the congregations of Sharon Baptist Church in New Brunswick, and later St. Augustine's Presbyterian Church in the Bronx.
Norman loved lively political discussions, black history, action and sci-fi movies, and was a true jokester. He will be remembered fondly for his spirited and engaging sermons, and his prison and youth ministries, all of which touched the lives of many.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church in Somerset, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly donate to the ACLU, in memory of Norman's continuous civic engagement and commitment to fighting injustice wherever he encountered it.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019