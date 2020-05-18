|
|
Norman "Chip" Jones
Bethlehem, Pa - Norman "Chip" Jones, 58, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away on May 17, 2020, at Country Meadows, Bethlehem, PA. Born on July 28, 1961, in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late Norman A. and Doris Phistier, Jones. Chip was the Owner-Operator of a successful home improvement business. He enjoyed spending time with his sister and his family. He is survived by his children, Daniel, Nicholas and Katie Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Sassano and her husband Frank of Williams Twp., Pa., and Lori Buckta and her husband John of Gainesville, Fl. Additionally, he is survived by his niece, Amy and his nephews, Christopher, Cory and Tyler. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chip, to at www.michael jfox.org
Published in Courier News from May 18 to May 20, 2020