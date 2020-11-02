1/1
South Bound Brook - Norman "Pat" P. McNally, 77, formerly of South Bound Brook, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Whitestone Care Center, of Stroudsburg, PA. He was the husband of the late Kathy McNally, who passed away in October of 2004. Norman was born on February 22, 1943 in Hollidaysburg, PA. He was the son of the late James E. McNally and late Flora Jane (Wall) McNally. Norman was a truck driver for Urbano Trucking for 20+ years. His true passion was fishing. He had an immense love for all animals. He is survived by daughter, Teri Limbach and husband Scott, of NJ; son, Patrick McNally and companion Erin, of Nazareth, PA; two granddaughters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter; sister, Catherine Harabin, of Altoona, PA; niece, Shelby Helgert and husband Ray, with whom he resided; also by several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by sister, Doris Wineland, and brother, Timothy McNally. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman's memory to "Round Valley Trout Association (RVTA)" and mailed to: P.O. Box 442 Lebanon, NJ 08833-0442. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
