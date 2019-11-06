|
Nunziato Lawrence Catanese
East Brunswick - Mr. Nunziato Lawrence Catanese died on Monday November 4, 2019 at his home in East Brunswick. He was 87 years old.
Mr. Catanese was born in Glassboro and lived there as a child. He graduated from New Brunswick High School class of 1951 where he played football. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served our country faithfully during the Korean War. He was a long time resident of East Brunswick and Harvey Cedars in Long Beach Island.
He was employed as a Plant Manager for Parker Hannifin in North Brunswick for a number of years but retired as President of Metallo Gasket Co. in New Brunswick. He enjoyed traveling and spending time on the beach.
Mr. Catanese was predeceased by his brothers Dominic and Anthony and Sisters Rose Toms and Antoinette Catanese. He is also pre deceased by his brothers and sisters in law Placido Maimone, Russell Maimone, Mary Sura and Rose Marie Catanese and nephews Peter Catanese and Walter Sura.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years Josephine Maimone Catanese of East Brunswick and Long Beach Island and their sons Lawrence Catanese of Hopewell and Dr. Dominic Catanese and his wife Beth of Bedford, NY. He is also survived by his granddaughters Isabella and Julia, nephews Anthony Catanese, Peter Maimone, Russell Maimone, Frank Maimone and Robert Toms and niece Carolyn Carrol.
Visiting will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 and on Saturday prior to mass from 9-9:30 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick and committal services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019