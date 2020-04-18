|
|
Nunzio C. Spano
Colonia - Mr. Nunzio C. Spano, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway. Nunzio was born in Hoboken and lived in North Bergen for 20 years and Colonia for the past 36 years. Mr. Spano started out as a Truck Driver with P.I.E. Trucking Company with the Teamster Local #560 out of Union City, NJ, he then became a Shop Steward and then a Business Agent for the Local. He then became a trustee for the local working with the local over 40 years retiring in 1990. After retiring from the Union, he worked as a truck driver for Edison Casket Company. He was the Past President of Chapter 11 Social Club in Hoboken. Nunzio loved listening to and singing Italian music. He was know for giving big parties. Mr. Spano enjoyed his 1931 Model A Ford and participating in many parades. He was the life of the party, a loving person always putting a smile on everyone's face. His love of his life was his wife, Donna. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to all.
Nunzio is predeceased by his mother and father, Frances and Michael Spano, a brother, Frank, a sister, Pauletta. He is survived by his wife Donna (nee Introne) Spano of 36 years, his children, Joseph and his wife, Linda Spano, Annmarie Albero, Jennifer Woodward, Bill and his wife Jeannine Yorke, a brother, John Spano, his grandchildren, Demi, Matthew, Paige, Emma, Riley and Logan, great grandson Jacob.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Nunzio's name to: National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey, 254 Spruce Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
All Funeral Services are private. Interment St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia
A Memorial Mass will be announced in the future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020