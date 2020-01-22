|
Oleg Marinich
Ocala, FL & South Plainfield, NJ - Oleg Marinich, 86, passed away Monday, January, 20, 2020.
Oleg was born in Paris, France, January, 5, 1934 and was raised in New York City, NY before settling to South Plainfield. Oleg shared a residence in Ocala, FL for the last 15 years, where he was an active member and treasurer of Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church.
He was the proud son of Russian immigrants, George and Lydia Marinich, who fled Russia after the Russian revolution of 1917.
A computer engineer who spent most of his career at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield, Oleg traveled frequently for work and pleasure, ultimately visiting more than 30 countries. In addition to English, he spoke Russian, Spanish, French, and some Mandarin.
Predeceased by his wife who died in 2006, Eugenia; surviving are his four sons, George Marinich, Victor Marinich, Andrei Marinich, and Mark Marinich; brother, Vladimir Marinich and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Interment will be at St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Jackson, NJ
Family and friends may gather on Sunday from 4-8PM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 with an additional funeral service beginning at 7PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oleg memory to either: the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080, Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 9926 SE 36th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420 or St. Raphael of Brooklyn Orthodox Church, 1277 N. Paul Dr., Inverness, FL 34453
To leave condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020