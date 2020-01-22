Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Greek Orthodox Church
Belleview, FL
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin-Gustafson
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church
400 Delmore Ave
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oleg Marinich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oleg Marinich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oleg Marinich Obituary
Oleg Marinich

Ocala, FL & South Plainfield, NJ - Oleg Marinich, 86, passed away Monday, January, 20, 2020.

Oleg was born in Paris, France, January, 5, 1934 and was raised in New York City, NY before settling to South Plainfield. Oleg shared a residence in Ocala, FL for the last 15 years, where he was an active member and treasurer of Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church.

He was the proud son of Russian immigrants, George and Lydia Marinich, who fled Russia after the Russian revolution of 1917.

A computer engineer who spent most of his career at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield, Oleg traveled frequently for work and pleasure, ultimately visiting more than 30 countries. In addition to English, he spoke Russian, Spanish, French, and some Mandarin.

Predeceased by his wife who died in 2006, Eugenia; surviving are his four sons, George Marinich, Victor Marinich, Andrei Marinich, and Mark Marinich; brother, Vladimir Marinich and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Interment will be at St. Vladimir's Cemetery, Jackson, NJ

Family and friends may gather on Sunday from 4-8PM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 with an additional funeral service beginning at 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oleg memory to either: the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 400 Delmore Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080, Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 9926 SE 36th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420 or St. Raphael of Brooklyn Orthodox Church, 1277 N. Paul Dr., Inverness, FL 34453

To leave condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oleg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -