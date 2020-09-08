1/
Olga Emma (Benedict) Forrai
Olga Emma (Benedict) Forrai

East Brunswick - OLGA EMMA (BENEDICT) FORRAI passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 86.

Born in South River, she resided there before settling down in East Brunswick over 50 years ago.

Described as patient and kind, Olga cherished spending time with her family. Her caring demeanor was not only felt by her son and grandson, but also by all of the animals she tended to throughout her life. Olga had a gift for music, and was able to quickly learn the organ, which she used to entertain family and friends when they came to visit.

Olga is reunited now with her devoted husband of 38 years, William Forrai, as well as her brothers and sisters.

She leaves behind her loving son, Bill Forrai, of East Brunswick, and her amazing grandson, Tyler

Private funeral services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
