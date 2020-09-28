Olga Helen Clark
South Plainfield - On Sunday September 20, 2020 Olga Helen Clark passed away at the age of 92, in Edison N.J.
She was born on October 5, 1927 in Martinsville NJ and graduated from Bound Brook High School and eventually settled in Plainfield. She was employed by Markay Handbags in Plainfield and later at Muhlenberg Hospital in the dietary department, where she was awarded Employee of the Month several times.
She enjoyed going to Ocean Grove and watching the waves break, and collecting replicas of lighthouses. She loved watching the deer run through the forest and the Canadian geese fly overhead at sunset. She lived life on her own terms, and found beauty in everyday moments.
Olga leaves behind a daughter, Barbara McDede and her husband Keith, three grandchildren, Scott McDede and his wife Lillian of Edison, Holly McDede of Berkeley Calif. and Sean McDede of Philadelphia, and her beloved cat Lucy.
Memorial services will be held at McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 on October 17, 2020 from 2:00-3:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Plainfield Area Humane Society or World Wildlife Fund.
To leave condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
.