Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Franklin Park - Olga (Marosy) Kikoski died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in the Franklin Park section of Franklin Township. She was 87.

Born in South River she lived in North Brunswick before moving to Franklin Park thirteen years ago. She had an extensive career as a secretary at Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick and North Brunswick before her retirement.

Mrs. Kikoski was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Her husband John Kikoski died in 2013. She is also predeceased by her parents Stephen and Elizabeth (Holovach) Marosy; and two sisters - Margaret Crowder and Gizella M. Kady. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with at funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019
