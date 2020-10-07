Olga Martynuk



Monroe Twp. - Olga Martynuk, 87, passed away on Monday October 5, 2020 at her home in Monroe Township. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Olga lived there until she married her late husband Stanley (Steve) Martynuk in 1955. Together they moved to Hightstown, NJ where she was an Executive Secretary for the law firm of Turp, Coates, Essl and Driggers. They eventually moved to Monroe Township in 1957, where Olga proudly lived for the next sixty-two years.



Olga was a bookkeeper for the Hights Farm Equipment Company for ten years until her retirement in 1996. Prior to that she was a homemaker while raising her three children. Olga loved her family and enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She had great passion for gardening and flowers of all kinds.



She was a member of the Sodality and Choir of her home parish of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elizabeth, NJ; and she was one of the first members of the Nativity of Our Lord Church choir where she loved to sing with her friends.



Olga is preceded in death by her dear husband, Stanley (Steve) Martynuk, in 1982, her parents Steve Kornas Sr. and Mary (Senitch) Kornas, and her brothers Steve Kornas Jr. and Michael (Mickey) Kornas.



Olga is survived by her three children, her sons, Robert Martynuk and his wife Beverly of Monroe Township and John Martynuk of Millstone Twp., her daughter Dorothy Sluzas and her husband Bernard of Millstone Twp., and grandsons, Stephen Martynuk of Denver, CO and Scott Martynuk of Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by a brother Theodore (Ted) Kornas of Nutley, NJ.



Funeral services are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc. Viewing hours are Thursday, October 8 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 am at the Nativity of Our Lord Church in Monroe Twp., NJ. Interment will follow immediately after mass at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. Those who wish to process from the funeral home to the Nativity of Our Lord Church may meet at the funeral home on Friday, October 9 at 9:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Nativity of Our Lord Church or the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614









