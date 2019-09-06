Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Olga Murga

Olga Murga Obituary
Olga Murga

Port Reading - Olga Murga, 94 of Port Reading passed away peacefully at her home.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Olga resided there for many years before settling in Port Reading more than 70 years ago. She was employed as a cashier at Acme in Port Reading until retiring. Olga was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Olga was predeceased by husband in 2013, John Murga as well as all of her siblings. Surviving are children, Joyce Springsteel and her husband Steve, Lynn DeAndrea, John G. Murga and his wife Cheryl, Robert Murga and his wife Sheryl, Lori Rizzolo along with 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by interment at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at at the funeral home.

www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
Download Now