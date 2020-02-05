Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Ricart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga "Ollie" Ricart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga "Ollie" Ricart Obituary
Olga "Ollie" Ricart

Gouldsboro PA, Formerly of Woodbridge - Olga "Ollie" Ricart of Gouldsboro, PA passed away on Sunday, Februaury 2, 2020 at home. She was 67 years old.

Born in Plainfield, NJ to Piotr Smigielski and Tacia Phillupchuk-Smigielski; She resided in Woodbridge before moving to Gouldsboro 10 years ago.

Mrs. Ricart was a Bank Teller Manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Piscataway for 30 years retiring 15 years ago.

She was a member of The Gouldsboro American Legion Post #274 Ladies Auxiliary.

Ms. Ricart was predeceased by her daughter Dawn Marie Ricart who passed away in 2006 and a son David Ricart who passed away in 2017, and Renee Natilizio who passed away in 1969; and her husband John Toryak who passed away in 2018.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy Ricart and fiance Dominick Valenzano Jr. of North Brunswick; her foster son Michael Trudeau and his wife Kelly of Valatie NY; her sisters Mary McGinty of Bound Brook and Anita Sciarrino of Metuchen; her brothers Walter Pisar of Keansburg and Pedro Pisar of South Amboy; a grandchild Corey Ricart of Woodbridge.

Visiting hours will be Saturday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -