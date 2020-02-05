|
Olga "Ollie" Ricart
Gouldsboro PA, Formerly of Woodbridge - Olga "Ollie" Ricart of Gouldsboro, PA passed away on Sunday, Februaury 2, 2020 at home. She was 67 years old.
Born in Plainfield, NJ to Piotr Smigielski and Tacia Phillupchuk-Smigielski; She resided in Woodbridge before moving to Gouldsboro 10 years ago.
Mrs. Ricart was a Bank Teller Manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Piscataway for 30 years retiring 15 years ago.
She was a member of The Gouldsboro American Legion Post #274 Ladies Auxiliary.
Ms. Ricart was predeceased by her daughter Dawn Marie Ricart who passed away in 2006 and a son David Ricart who passed away in 2017, and Renee Natilizio who passed away in 1969; and her husband John Toryak who passed away in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter Tracy Ricart and fiance Dominick Valenzano Jr. of North Brunswick; her foster son Michael Trudeau and his wife Kelly of Valatie NY; her sisters Mary McGinty of Bound Brook and Anita Sciarrino of Metuchen; her brothers Walter Pisar of Keansburg and Pedro Pisar of South Amboy; a grandchild Corey Ricart of Woodbridge.
Visiting hours will be Saturday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020