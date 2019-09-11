Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Yusko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Yusko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Yusko Obituary
Olga Yusko

Somerset - Mrs. Olga Yusko passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home in Somerset surrounded by her family.

Olga was born in La Lima, Honduras, Central America, and came to the United States in 1951. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Ossining, NY and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Rider University. In 1959, Olga worked at Johnson and Johnson where she met her husband, Andrew Yusko, Jr. of New Brunswick, N.J. Olga and Andrew married in 1961 and celebrated 54 years of marriage.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church. Olga welcomed all in her home and liked to entertain and socialize in her beautiful backyard. Olga was proud of her perennial gardens and Christmas arrangements that she would create and craft on her own.

Olga was predeceased by her husband Andrew in 2016. She was also predeceased by her brother Gustavo Gamero. She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Reyes and her husband John of Potomac, MD and Debra Fehl and her husband Brad of Somerset, N.J. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren Joseph, Andy, Jack, Audrey, Isabelle and Little Andy, in addition to her sister Norma Gamero of Honduras, Central America.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday at 9:45 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Visiting will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 on Friday at the Gleason Funeral Home. Contributions in Mrs. Yusko's name may be made to the at www.canceer.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now