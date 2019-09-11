|
|
Olga Yusko
Somerset - Mrs. Olga Yusko passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home in Somerset surrounded by her family.
Olga was born in La Lima, Honduras, Central America, and came to the United States in 1951. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Ossining, NY and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Rider University. In 1959, Olga worked at Johnson and Johnson where she met her husband, Andrew Yusko, Jr. of New Brunswick, N.J. Olga and Andrew married in 1961 and celebrated 54 years of marriage.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church. Olga welcomed all in her home and liked to entertain and socialize in her beautiful backyard. Olga was proud of her perennial gardens and Christmas arrangements that she would create and craft on her own.
Olga was predeceased by her husband Andrew in 2016. She was also predeceased by her brother Gustavo Gamero. She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Reyes and her husband John of Potomac, MD and Debra Fehl and her husband Brad of Somerset, N.J. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren Joseph, Andy, Jack, Audrey, Isabelle and Little Andy, in addition to her sister Norma Gamero of Honduras, Central America.
Funeral services will begin on Saturday at 9:45 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Visiting will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 on Friday at the Gleason Funeral Home. Contributions in Mrs. Yusko's name may be made to the at www.canceer.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019