Oliver "Ollie" Primiano
Oliver "Ollie" Primiano

Martinsville - Oliver "Ollie" Primiano, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his residence in Martinsville.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Furino) Primiano of 67 years. He is predeceased by a son, Thomas. Also surviving are his beloved daughter, Judith L. Bream and her husband, Larry R. Bream of Martinsville and two adored grandchildren, Allison N. Bream and her husband, Travis P. Farrell, and Christopher T. Bream; also a Sister, Mary P. Sweeney of North Plainfield, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung, NJ 07069 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Somerset County, or Friends of Somerset Regional Animal Shelter (FOSRAS).

For a complete obituary please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
