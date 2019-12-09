Services
Orenda Yarbrough Obituary
Orenda Yarbrough

Orenda Yarbrough, 64, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Ward, South Carolina, he lived in Rahway. Orenda was a material handler for Schering-Plough Pharmaceutical Company for many years before his retirement. He was a member and associate minister at Friendship Baptist Church in Rahway.

Orenda is survived by his daughters, Samone Yarbrough and Quiana Nobles; and his mother, Rosie Yarbrough.

Viewing will be Thursday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
