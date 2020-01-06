|
Oscar M. Zanoni
Metuchen - Oscar M. Zanoni, 44, of Metuchen, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2020 in Edison as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has been a resident of Metuchen for 8 years, and grew up in the Bonhamtown section of Edison.
Oscar was a dog lover and was always quick to lend a hand to those who needed help whether that meant walking their pets or shoveling a sidewalk. He lived his life at full throttle, defying all odds when he recovered from a brain aneurysm at 9 years old and went on to live an independent life. Oscar was often seen around town on his electric trike, heading to and from his fitness classes at The MAX Challenge of Edison, where he loved being part of a vibrant and motivational community. Most importantly, Oscar strove to leave a mark on this world, to contribute and leave a legacy. In the wake of his passing, his legacy is evident from testimonials the family is hearing about the lives of the people and dogs whose lives he touched.
In honor of his memory, we ask you to perform one random act of kindness. That is what he would have wanted.
Oscar is survived by his life partner, Wendy Kukowski and a large and blended family who loved him very much:
His mother, Sylvia Zanoni;
His father, Oscar Sr. and his wife Maria Zanoni;
His sister, Carla Zanoni and brother-in-law, Ben Posnack and his mother, Clare Posnack.
His brother, Lee Zanoni and his fiancée, Christina and her son, Walter, and former wife Kristen and their children Matthew, Anthony and Teresa.
Oscar is also survived by his two dogs, Bella and Alexandria, and is reunited now with his recently deceased, but very beloved Augie and Max.
A life celebration will be held on January 9, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Social Center of Metuchen, 270 Woodbridge Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840 from 3-8 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020