Otis Lee Hinton
Otis Lee Hinton, 72, departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. Born in Columbus, Mississippi, he resided in New Brunswick and Hamilton, NJ before settling to Monroe Township.
Otis, was affectionately known as "Otiba" and the "Picture Man" in the New Brunswick community. He was a photographer, author and an amazing poet. His love for poetryis expressed in his two books, Speech of Poetry and Grand Style Speech of Poetry.
The youngest of four, he was predeceased by his Mother, Mollie Gavin, Father, Earn Hinton, two brothers Conneil and William and sister, Pearl. He is survived by nieces Gina Gavin and Marcella Moore who cared for him, nephews Jeffrey, Kelly, Brian and William Gavin, Mark and Chris Moore, nieces Pam, Shawn, Erica and Tracy Gavin and Marzeter Moore and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Otis' life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 6 pm at the Progressive Lodge #17, 186 Hale Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019