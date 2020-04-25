|
Otto Ernst Hartel
Brooklyn, NY -
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandpa
Otto Ernst Hartel of Brooklyn, NY passed into God's loving hands on April 23, 2020 just short of his 100th birthday. He was born to Otto and Marie (Knabe) Hartel on May 3, 1920 in New Brunswick and resided there for most of his life. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Margaret (Spanik). Otto graduated from New Brunswick Vocational School and enjoyed a long career at Chicopee Manufacturing in Milltown, a division of Johnson & Johnson.
Otto is survived by his son Ronald of North Brunswick and his son Robert and daughter-in-law Carolyn of Madison. He is also survived by his grandchildren Keith of Hoboken, Kevin of New York, Kimberly of Boston, Andrew of Madison, Elizabeth of Boston and Amanda of North Brunswick.
Otto was a WWII army veteran who served as a First Sargent during his deployment. He was honored upon his discharge in 1945. He was extremely proud to have been part of Patton's Ghost Troops where he was deployed behind enemy lines. Because his German and local dialect was so precise, he was a valuable resource to gather intelligence for Patton's Third Army. His job was to scramble enemy communications and redirect their missions. After the truce was signed, he worked in Germany to help broker the peace.
He was a communicant of St. Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick for many years.
Funeral Services will be private due to the unfortunate circumstances at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020