Otto Polgardi
Kenner, LA - Otto Polgardi passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 83. Otto was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth I. Polgardi, in 2002. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Sittig, his son Otto Polgardi and daughter in-law Cathleen ; grandchildren, Daniel, Melanie, and David; his sister, Edith Kadi and his nephews Joseph and Arpad.
Otto is preceded in death by his parents Antal and Brigitta Polgardi. Otto worked at Chicopee in Milltown for many years before owning and operating Otto's Liquors in South River. After retiring he resided in Forked River, and later moved to Kenner, Louisiana. Otto was a member of the Sunrise Beach Club and the Lacey Township Republican Club. He will be fondly remembered for his love of boating and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church,685 Hooper Avenue in Toms River, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. A prayer service will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 62 Cedar Grove Rd, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the , .
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019