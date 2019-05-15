Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
55 High Street
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Palma Catri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Palma Catri

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Palma Catri Obituary
Palma Catri

Formerly of Carteret - Palma Catri 93, formerly of Carteret died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. She was born in Carteret and lived there for 60 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and a former President for 2 terms of the Catholic Daughters Association as well as the Past President of the PTA of St. Joseph's Grammar School. She was the Co-Owner of the City Line Bar and Grill and later in life, worked as a Dental Administrative for Dr. Paul in Killingworth, CT.

She is predeceased by her husband, Wesley, who died in 1983; her daughter, Pamela McQueeney, who died in October 2018; her daughter-in-law, Catherine Mary who died in June 2018; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. DeRuosi; her sisters, Theresa Donovan, Gloria Gregory, Lee Costanzo and her brother, Mike DeRuosi. Palma is survived by her two sons, Wesley, Brian ( AnnMarie); her daughters Robin Werner (Wesley); Nancy Catri and her son-in-law, George McQueeney, her nine grandchildren, Taragh, Jennifer, Nancy, Wesley, Ali, Molly, Danielle, Brian and Adriana. Her great grandchildren, Eric, Joey, Olivia, Lily and Holly.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph RC Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008 would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now