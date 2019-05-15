|
Palma Catri
Formerly of Carteret - Palma Catri 93, formerly of Carteret died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. She was born in Carteret and lived there for 60 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and a former President for 2 terms of the Catholic Daughters Association as well as the Past President of the PTA of St. Joseph's Grammar School. She was the Co-Owner of the City Line Bar and Grill and later in life, worked as a Dental Administrative for Dr. Paul in Killingworth, CT.
She is predeceased by her husband, Wesley, who died in 1983; her daughter, Pamela McQueeney, who died in October 2018; her daughter-in-law, Catherine Mary who died in June 2018; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. DeRuosi; her sisters, Theresa Donovan, Gloria Gregory, Lee Costanzo and her brother, Mike DeRuosi. Palma is survived by her two sons, Wesley, Brian ( AnnMarie); her daughters Robin Werner (Wesley); Nancy Catri and her son-in-law, George McQueeney, her nine grandchildren, Taragh, Jennifer, Nancy, Wesley, Ali, Molly, Danielle, Brian and Adriana. Her great grandchildren, Eric, Joey, Olivia, Lily and Holly.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph RC Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008 would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 15, 2019