Pamela Lynn PulsinelliBradley Beach - Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020.Born in Plainfield, she grew up in Bound Brook and lived in Neptune City before moving to Bradley Beach 8 years ago.She joins her father, George J. Pusinelli in heaven as well as her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Coral Hughes; paternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Pulsinelli; and her aunt, Virginia Pulsinelli.Surviving is her mother, Ann Marie "Micki" Pusinelli of Lakewood; brothers, Gregg Pulsinelli (Tara Pulsinelli) of Bound Brook and Randy Pulsinelli (Christine Cardellino) of Belmar; sisters, Melissa Pulsinelli (Wes Kruse) of Denver, CO and Brooke Pulsinelli also of Denver, CO; step-son, Matthew Pruden of Wall; nieces, Ophelia and Marielle Pusinelli; nephews, Levi and Calvin Polon and Gregg and Anthony Pulsinelli; as well as her former husband, Scott Pruden of Neptune City and many other dear aunts uncles and cousins. She also leaves her beloved cat, Geo.For a full obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com