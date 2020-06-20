Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli
Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli

Bradley Beach - Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Born in Plainfield, she grew up in Bound Brook and lived in Neptune City before moving to Bradley Beach 8 years ago.

She joins her father, George J. Pusinelli in heaven as well as her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Coral Hughes; paternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Pulsinelli; and her aunt, Virginia Pulsinelli.

Surviving is her mother, Ann Marie "Micki" Pusinelli of Lakewood; brothers, Gregg Pulsinelli (Tara Pulsinelli) of Bound Brook and Randy Pulsinelli (Christine Cardellino) of Belmar; sisters, Melissa Pulsinelli (Wes Kruse) of Denver, CO and Brooke Pulsinelli also of Denver, CO; step-son, Matthew Pruden of Wall; nieces, Ophelia and Marielle Pusinelli; nephews, Levi and Calvin Polon and Gregg and Anthony Pulsinelli; as well as her former husband, Scott Pruden of Neptune City and many other dear aunts uncles and cousins. She also leaves her beloved cat, Geo.

For a full obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
