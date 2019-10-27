Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:30 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Woodbridge, NJ
Pat Modafferi Obituary
Pat Modafferi

Fords -

Pat Modafferi passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 95 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY and has resided in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township for the past 12 years.

Mr. Modafferi owned and operated a cab service in New York City; and was a United States Army veteran of World War II.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Rita Patend Modafferi; and step-children, Ann Baumann of Woodbridge and Richard Crescenti of Lancaster, PA.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:00 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
