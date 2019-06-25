Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
Patria Vera

Carteret - Patria Vera, 84 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Amboy Care Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Puerto Rico, Patria was a resident of Carteret since 1973 and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her husband, Emiliano Veras; children, Luz Del Carmen, Luis Raul, Blanca Vera, Reynaldo Vera, Mayra Gaudioso and Mayra Luz Gonzalez along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019
