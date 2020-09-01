Patrice Schmidt
South Plainfield - Patrice Schmidt, 90, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 in Haven Hospice of JFK Medical Center.
Born in Wilkes - Barre, PA to the late Frank and Mildred Kane, Patrice graduated from St. Joseph High School in West New York, NJ. She resided in Metuchen for a number of years where she met her husband of 66 years, Bernard. The two settled to South Plainfield in 1962 where they raised their three children. The executive secretary for Mobile Chemical in Edison, Patrice retired after 30 dedicated years with the company.
Patrice loved to travel with her husband, Bernard. The pair visited may places in both America as well Europe and Asia, her favorite being Hawaii and Paris.
Predeceased by her brother, Frank Kane and twin sister, Alice May; surviving are husband, Bernard Schmidt and three children, Carol Schmidt, Mary Schmidt and James L. Schmidt and wife Catherine. She will also be missed by her four grandchildren, Katie Sternberg and husband Wes, Michael Schmidt, Timothy Sheehan and Meaghan Sheehan and two great grandchildren, Ava and Claire.
Family and friends may gather in McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals on Thursday, September 3, 2020 beginning at 10:30AM concluding with a catholic blessing at 11:30AM.
Burial will be held in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, 65 James St, Edison, NJ 08818.
To leave condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
