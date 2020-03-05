|
|
Patricia "Patti" A. (nee Adler) Cubero
Iselin - Patricia "Patti" A. (nee Adler) Cubero, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Scotch Plains. Patricia was born in Jersey City and grew up in Plainfield. She raised her daughter in Westfield and lived in Iselin for the past 15 years. She was a 1962 graduate of Mount St. Mary's Academy in Watchung and a 1966 graduate of Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley , PA. Patti was a Medical Transcriptionist for Overlook Hospital for 17 years retiring in 2017. Prior to that she worked at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield. She was a hard working, devoted, loving single mother. Despite her Crohn's Disease and ALS, she was always upbeat and in a happy mood. Patricia loved ballroom dancing, shopping and crossword puzzles.
She is predeceased by her father and mother, David T. and Mae Adler. Patti is survived by her daughter, Christine V. Cubero, a sister in law, Enid and her husband William Bender, and a brother in law, Dr. John Cubero and his wife Karen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and two grand kittens.
Funeral Services were held today Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:30 am from the Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by a 10:30 am funeral mass at St. James RC Church, Woodbridge. Visitation owas held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Interment St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia's name to: The Center of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1900 Raritan Road Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020