Services
Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home - Rahway
275 West Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ 07065
(732) 388-1874
For more information about
Patricia Cubero
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home - Rahway
275 West Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ 07065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cubero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Patti" (Adler) Cubero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Patti" (Adler) Cubero Obituary
Patricia "Patti" A. (nee Adler) Cubero

Iselin - Patricia "Patti" A. (nee Adler) Cubero, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Scotch Plains. Patricia was born in Jersey City and grew up in Plainfield. She raised her daughter in Westfield and lived in Iselin for the past 15 years. She was a 1962 graduate of Mount St. Mary's Academy in Watchung and a 1966 graduate of Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley , PA. Patti was a Medical Transcriptionist for Overlook Hospital for 17 years retiring in 2017. Prior to that she worked at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield. She was a hard working, devoted, loving single mother. Despite her Crohn's Disease and ALS, she was always upbeat and in a happy mood. Patricia loved ballroom dancing, shopping and crossword puzzles.

She is predeceased by her father and mother, David T. and Mae Adler. Patti is survived by her daughter, Christine V. Cubero, a sister in law, Enid and her husband William Bender, and a brother in law, Dr. John Cubero and his wife Karen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and two grand kittens.

Funeral Services were held today Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:30 am from the Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by a 10:30 am funeral mass at St. James RC Church, Woodbridge. Visitation owas held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Interment St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia's name to: The Center of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1900 Raritan Road Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home - Rahway
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -