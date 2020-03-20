|
|
Patricia A. Dunn
Ewing - Patricia A. Dunn, 82, of Ewing, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Elms of Cranbury. Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Edison for over 50 years. After Edison, she resided in Ewing for 5 years and lastly at the Elms of Cranbury for 4 years. Patricia sang in the Choir at St. Francis Cathedral, she enjoyed bowling and especially spending time with her granddaughter.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2011.
Patricia is survived by daughter, Patricia A. Ross and son-in-law Charles; her granddaughter, Olivia; and her siblings, Peter Hoefling and Carole Jankauskas.
Funeral services are private and entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords.
