Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gainer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Gainer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Gainer Obituary
Patricia A. Gainer

Edison - Patricia A. Gainer, 62, of Edison, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Metuchen and traveled extensively until residing in Edison her whole life. Patricia worked as Security for Costco before her retirement. She enjoyed crafts and needle pointing and loved watching movies on TV. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Rosalinda Fowler. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gainer; brother, Leo (Donna) Fowler of Parlin; sisters, Maria Waller of Florida, Michele Ritterson of Edison and Casandra Fowler of South Carolina; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Following her wishes, Patricia will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now