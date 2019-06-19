|
Patricia A. Gainer
Edison - Patricia A. Gainer, 62, of Edison, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Metuchen and traveled extensively until residing in Edison her whole life. Patricia worked as Security for Costco before her retirement. She enjoyed crafts and needle pointing and loved watching movies on TV. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Rosalinda Fowler. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gainer; brother, Leo (Donna) Fowler of Parlin; sisters, Maria Waller of Florida, Michele Ritterson of Edison and Casandra Fowler of South Carolina; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Following her wishes, Patricia will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019