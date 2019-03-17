|
Patricia A. Holman
Cranbury, formerly of South Bound Brook - Patricia A. (Pontella) Holman died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home in Cranbury. She was 74.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Pasquale Pontella and Mary (Heffer) Pontella Olsen, she lived in South Bound Brook before moving to Cranbury five years ago. She worked as a customer service representative at Bristol Myers Squibb in Somerset for 35 years before her retirement in 2003.
She was predeceased by her daughter Stacey Ann Holman in 1977. Surviving are her husband Herbert J. Holman; three daughters - Cindy Price of Gahanna, Ohio, Patricia Kavanagh and her husband James of Bound Brook and Denise Hein and her husband Bruce of Cranbury; two sons - Herbert Holman, Jr. of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania and Kenneth Holman of Somerset; her sister Carolyn Tavalare and her husband James of North Brunswick; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019