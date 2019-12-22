|
Patricia A. Pilato
Patricia A. Pilato, born August 20, 1944, to John Johnson and Ella Tietzjen, passed away on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Before retiring. Pat worked at United Supply Co. in North Plainfield where she was an innovator, starting the first Kitchen and Bath showroom. Prior to that she attended Kean College, majoring in Special Education. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and taught religious education there for many years.
Pat was full of life and enjoyed every moment of it. She loved flowers, birds and dining out. She travelled extensively with her husband throughout the U.S. on the back of his Harley and also visited parts of Europe and Japan. She is survived by her husband Wayne, a daughter Judy Ulassin and her husband David, her son Jon Pieja and his wife Melissa and her grandchildren Nick, Jon, Catherine, Jack, Ben and Eva.
Visiting hours from 5 pm-8 pm on Friday, December 27, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, December 28, at the Holy Trinity Church, 60 Maple St., Bridgewater. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019