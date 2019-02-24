|
|
Patricia Ann Brickley
Edison - Patricia Ann Brickley, 76, surrounded by her loving family and friends, entered the pearly gates of Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She regarded her faith, family and friends as God's greatest gifts.
Patricia was born to Irish immigrant parents, Michael and Ann (Nellie) Dwan, on February 25, 1942 in Bronx, New York. She graduated from Preston High School and then furthered her education at Mount Vernon School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at JFK Medical Center and before retiring at the age of sixty-nine, was a nursing supervisor at Hartwyck at Oak Tree in Edison, New Jersey.
Patricia lived her life selflessly, placing the wants and needs of others ahead of her own. She enjoyed attending mass on a daily basis with her husband of fifty-one years, Ronald.
In her free time, one could find Patricia spending countless hours in her kitchen preparing delicious feasts for family and friends, which would always include her famous Irish soda bread.
Patricia was a dedicated mother and wife who often expressed that her greatest joy in life was being both a mom and a grandmother. She possessed the special gifts of kindness, generosity, loyalty, and an open heart that brought her the love and devotion of many friends and family members.
Her life is celebrated by her husband, Ronald, five children, Kathleen (Jeffrey), Tara (Derek), Thomas, Kerri (Craig), and Michael, and eight grandchildren, Kevin, Amy, Ryan, Jack, Tom, Erin, Ryan, and Grace.
Thank you, Mom, for fighting the good fight and for staying in our lives for as long as you did. Thank you for your unconditional love, your wisdom and for the happiness you brought to everyone. You instilled upon us that our actions and decisions should always be guided by the teachings of the Catholic faith. You will be dearly missed.
Funeral Mass will be Monday February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Helena Church Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019