Patricia Ann Heller
Carteret - Patricia Ann Heller passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home in Carteret. She was 68 years old.
Born in Newark, she was a lifelong resident of Carteret.
Mrs. Heller was employed as an account manager with Travelers Insurance in Edison for 20 years.
She was a communicant of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Carteret; and was active with of Woodbridge Township.
She was predeceased by parents, Anna and Jack Ziccardi; and brother, Nicholas Ziccardi.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Charles Heller; children, Caren Kapinos and her husband, Joseph, of Woodbridge and Kevin Heller of Carteret; sisters, Jackie Mann of Union, Marilyn Tampa of Orlando, FL, Toni Ziccardi of Ormond Beach, FL and Barbara Ziccardi of Davie, FL; brother, Ronald Ziccardi, of Cooper City, FL; and grandchildren, Aaron Kapinos, Joseph Brucato, Caleb Heller, Leah Kapinos, Juliet Heller and Kayden Melendez.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to of Woodbridge (relayforlife.org/WoodbridgeNJ), 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 in Patricia's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019