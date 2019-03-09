|
|
Patricia Ann Horvath
Piscataway - Patricia Ann Horvath, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital surrounded by her family.
Pat attended Bound Brook High School and was initially employed at Bellcore, AT&T in Piscataway. She retired from Robert Wood University Hospital in New Brunswick, but continued to volunteer countless hours with the hospital.
A communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, Pat's family and friends were very important to her and she will be forever missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and social groups.
Predeceased by her son, John Horvath as well as her parents and sister; surviving are her husband of 56 years, Joseph Horvath of Piscataway; two children, Patricia Farrell and husband James of Easton, PA and Joseph Horvath and wife Deeanne of Lancaster, NC and brother, Henry Dzielak and wife Carol of Anchorage, Alaska.
She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Annemarie Horvath - Morales and husband Javier of South Carolina, Joseph Horvath of South Carolina, Liam Farrell and wife Erin of Pennsylvania and Jami Farrell of Pennsylvania and great grandson, Mason Morales.
Funeral services will begin on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11AM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 follow by burial in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Monday at 10AM until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choosing.
For more information please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 9, 2019