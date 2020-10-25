1/
Patricia Ann Marie Paszamant
1940 - 2020
Patricia Ann Marie Paszamant

December 30, 1940 - October 24, 2020. Patricia Ann Marie Paszamant (Koskolis), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, step-mother, daughter and friend passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020.

Patricia was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and resided in both Somerset, New Jersey and North Brunswick, New Jersey until moving to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2015. A graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, Patricia had a successful modeling career prior to taking employment at Monte Carlo Wine Industries in New Brunswick. While at Monte Carlo, Patricia met the love of her life, Harold L. Paszamant. Following many years of courtship, Harold and Patricia married, together raising two children, Brian S. Paszamant and Nathan Paszamant and his wife Kelly.

Patricia was a strong, caring and ever-generous woman, who also always found time for a laugh. A life-long theatre enthusiast, Patricia made a point of attending many theatrical performances each year, often in New York. She was also a dedicated dog lover, having multiple German Shepherds over the years, sometimes more than one at a time. Most of all, she valued and loved her family, and was fortunate enough to share significant time with her children, step-daughter and her grandchildren, as well as with her deceased step-son, Marc. J. Paszamant.

Patricia is remembered lovingly by her children, Brian S. Paszamant and Nathan Paszamant, her daughter-in-law, Kelly Paszamant, her step-daughter, Sherry Freedman, her grandchildren, Jonathan Freedman, Alison Freedman, Evan H. Paszamant, Jordyn S. Paszamant, Alexandra Paszamant and Nicholas S. Paszamant, and many other family and friends who will cherish her memory. Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold L. Paszamant, as well as her parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Koskolis.

Patricia's funeral is being held on Monday, October 25 @ 2:15 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Gil Lane, Iselin, (Woodbridge), NJ. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Contributions to her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Arrangement under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
