Patricia Ann Sessler



On Friday, September 18, 2020, Patricia Ann Sessler, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 87.



Patricia was born on October 16th, 1932 in Bound Brook, NJ to Americo and Angelina (DePhillips) Rick. On November 14, 1954, she married Donald E. Sessler and soon after moved to Piscataway, NJ. They raised one son, Donald Jr., and two daughters, Carol and Mary Ann.



Patricia had a nurturing soul. She graduated from Somerset Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Patricia worked at National Can in Piscataway for 15 years and afterwards became a school nurse in the Piscataway School District before retiring in 1993.



Patricia prided herself on being an avid baker. She was well known for her muffins and cookies and enjoyed tea with her friends using her beautiful china teacups. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for over 20+ years and a devout Catholic and a member of St. Francis Cabrini Church in Piscataway. As a result of her generous spirit, many loved her.



Her husband, Don, preceded Patricia in death in August 2015. She is survived by her three children, Donald Jr., Carol, and Mary Ann, her six grandchildren, Jennifer, Patrick, Mary Beth, Aaron and David, and Sophia and three great grandchildren.



Patricia will be missed dearly and remembered for her genuine, heart-warming smile and the bright light she shone on so many. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".



Funeral arrangements are private. Memorial donations in her honor may be directed to The Carmelite Monastery in Flemington, NJ.









