Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Patricia Ann Sinibaldi Stump

Patricia Ann Sinibaldi Stump Obituary
Patricia Ann Sinibaldi Stump

Bound Brook - Patricia Ann Sinibaldi Stump, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Care One in Bridgewater. Born in Bound Brook, she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, class of 1956. She worked in the financial industry for 35 years, 19 years with First National State Bank of NJ (now known as Wells Fargo) and was the Branch Manager at Peapack - Gladstone Bank in Peapack before retiring in 2002. After retiring from the bank, she worked part time for MPR Associates, Inc. in Branchburg until her final retirement in 2014. Pat loved her family, reading, taking trips to Sands Casino, Foxwoods Casino, playing bingo and NASCAR racing.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents Beatrice (Yannetti) McGovern, John Sinibaldi and her step father William McGovern. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Elaine Hess) Stump of Piscataway and David (Kristina) Stump of Hillsborough; her grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Muschko, Amanda (Lou) Scecchitano, Cory and Tyler Stump; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Margaret Scecchitano, Louis Carmen Scecchitano, Ava Leora Muschko and Kamryn Grace Muschko.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Iselin. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Pat's name to The , Diabetes Assn., or St. Judes Children Hospital.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
