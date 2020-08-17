Patricia Anne Cullen



Patricia Anne Cullen born October 30, 1948, in West New York, NJ, went home to be with the LORD. She lived in Franklin Park, NJ. She was the daughter of Vera (nee De Nero) and Philip Herb. She was raised in North Branch, NJ. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Somerville, NJ and Orange Memorial School of Nursing in Orange, NJ, achieving a Registered Nursing degree.



She began her career in Copley Hospital in Morrisville, VT and settled at Saint Peter's University Hospital as an Emergency Room staff nurse where she used her skills of triage, immediate assessment. She grew to achieve many certifications in other departments, running a busy orthopedic surgery office and also assisting as a scrub nurse in the operating room. Her preferred jobs were working with children in Pediatric Conscious Sedation and Radiology Oncology. She developed and facilitated the Pediatric Special Procedures unit, and for these delicate tasks, always kept a "patient-first" mentality. She retired from St. Peters in 2015.



Tricia loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with family and friends. She always attended niece's and nephew's life and academic milestones, athletic events and shows. She made all celebrations special by baking or cooking remarkable food. Her hobbies included traveling to Ireland and Italy as well as spending summers at the Jersey shore. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Mollie, Bridget, and Suri.



Tricia is survived by her father, Philip J. Herb of Somerville, NJ. She is predeceased by her mother, Vera. She is survived by her siblings Michael Herb and his wife, Pam, Thomas Herb, Jane Healey and her husband James, and Susan Herb and her husband Gary Best. She has 13 nephews and nieces.



A memorial will be held in the future where we will remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Patricia Anne Cullen.









