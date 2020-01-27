Services
Helmetta - Patricia Barbara Anania, 80, of Helmetta passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Born in Perth Amboy, she lived in East Brunswick for many years before settling in Helmetta in 2004. She worked for Dow Jones and Company in South Brunswick for 20 years before her retirement. For many years she bowled with the Perth Amboy Ladies League. She enjoyed flea marketing and fishing.

Predeceased in 2012 by her loving husband of 54 years, Rudolph Anania, she is survived by her children, Mark Anania and his wife Katherine of Jamesburg, David Anania and his wife Jodi of East Brunswick, Ricky Anania of Helmetta and Debra Anania of Spotswood; her sister Shirley Palchik of Mountainside; her grandchildren, Alex, Gina, Beth, Paul and Paige, and; her longtime friends, Joan Wagner and Jan Wojtkunski.

The family will receive friends tomorrow evening from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations honoring Patricia's memory be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. To leave a note of condolence for the family, please vist www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
