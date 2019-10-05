|
Patricia Barnabeo
Somerset - Patricia Barnabeo passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 in her home in Somerset, NJ, with her family around her. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Austin and a wonderful mother to her daughters Susan and Lynn. She adored her grandchildren Kayla, Austin and Grant, as well as her extended family and friends.
Patricia was born in New York City and spent her early life in Astoria, NY. She met and married her childhood sweetheart, and raised her family in Bridgewater, NJ. She fully devoted herself to raising her children, and when they were older she returned to the workforce as the administrator of a local Montessori school, and later spent several years as office manager at a local real estate firm.
Her husband always believed in her artistic ability, and gave her a set of oil paints early in their marriage. She did several oil paintings before laying her brushes aside to further focus on her children. She was an active parent, serving as President of the PTA for several years. After being widowed at an early age after almost 35 years of marriage, Pat returned to her love of art and was an accomplished artist in a variety of media. She expanded beyond her early focus on oils into watercolor and mixed media, and was a wonderful sculptor in both clay and stone. An impromptu jewelry class led to several beautiful jewelry pieces. Pat's art was exhibited in many venues, where she won several awards in different mediums. In addition to pursuing her own individual artistic passions, Pat was a founding member of the Somerset Art Association (now the Center for Contemporary Art), serving on its Board of Directors, and later was an active volunteer and board member of the Friends of Somerset Art Association. An avid reader, Pat was a leader and discussion facilitator at the Women's Forum at the Clarence Dillon Library in Bedminster, and was also a published author. She entered a juried invitational sponsored by the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ, and her poem "Reflections" was selected for inclusion in The Visual in Verse: An Ekphrastic Poets' Invitational, and Pat was selected to read her poem as part of the celebration of that juried invitational event.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Barnabeo and her husband Angelo LoMascolo, of Trevilians, Virginia; her daughter Lynn Patrick and her husband Doug Patrick of St. Charles, Illinois; her grandchildren Kayla Patrick of Dallas, Texas, Austin Patrick of Dallas, Texas, and Grant Patrick of Chicago, Illinois; and her wonderful extended family and many close friends who formed such an important part of her life.
Donations in remembrance of Patricia may be made to .
Published in Courier News on Oct. 5, 2019