Patricia Budzeleski
Woodbridge - Patricia Jeanne Budzeleski (nee Sigmund) of Woodbridge, formerly of Beverly Hills, Fl and Perth Amboy, NJ entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2020 at the age of 87. She worked for 35 years as an executive secretary for the President of Hess Oil Corporation.
A lifelong, devout parishioner of St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church in Perth Amboy, she was President of the Sodality and volunteer for parish ministries and the Felician Sisters.
In 1976 she married Edward R. Budzeleski and in 1988 they retired to their newly built home in Florida. Patricia's selfless spirit of volunteerism was exemplified for Our Lady of Grace RC Church programs and Polish heritage organizations. She was a member of the Royal Arcanum family fraternal benefit society and enjoyed travel adventures in the United States and Europe.
With a generous yet humble heart, her benevolence was shared for charitable causes, particularly for the voiceless - newborns, underprivileged, elderly, and animals and for missions in service to the poor and orphaned.
A woman of unyielding faith, Patricia had a deep respect for St. Pope John Paul II. Having been afflicted with Parkinson's disease 3 years ago which eventually impaired her mobility, she prayed fervently to the Polish-born Pontiff for acceptance of the challenge that plagued her body physically. In June 2019 she moved to Woodbridge and was delighted to be in the wonderful care of the Sisters at St. Joseph's Nursing Center.
Throughout her life she treasured family and friends and embraced every moment with them.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Frank and Sophie (Dombrowiecka) Sigmund and her husband Edward Budzeleski. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Genevieve (Joseph) Macon, daughters through marriage Joan (Ralph) Brignone and Barbara (Martin) Oxner, grandchildren Lauren Brignone and Mitchell Oxner, nephew and godson Richard Macon, niece Cindy Macon, several cousins and godchildren. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Dolores Jaremba of South Amboy, NJ and dear friend Barbara Stetzko of Crystal River, Fl., as well as her extended family in Poland.
The family offers heartfelt appreciation to the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception at St. Joseph's, Woodbridge and their staff for the tender loving care of Patricia. The family is sincerely grateful to Mr. Kerry Fryczynski for his professional attention and friendship.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services were private and entrusted to S. Fryczynski & Son Funeral Home, Bayonne. Patricia was laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be conducted in the future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020