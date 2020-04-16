|
|
Patricia "Pat" C. Platt
Carteret - Patricia "Pat" C. Platt, 78, of Carteret passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital-Fountain Hill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Patricia was born in Perth Amboy on July 19, 1941, and was a lifelong resident of Carteret. She is predeceased by her parents, Clara (Rozanski) Nagy and John Nagy, Sr.; and her brother, Joseph Huszar, Jr.
Patricia married Rowland H. Platt, Jr., on June 11, 1960, sharing a remarkable, wonderful and loving 60 years together.
Patricia was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to spend time with her family and her best buddy, her dog, Maxx, who always stood by her side. She had a love for fast cars and drag racing, so many know her from spending quite a bit of time at Raceway Park watching her husband, son and daughter race. Others know her from seeing her on the sidelines and in the stands at many of her grandchildren's sporting events, including football games, baseball and softball games, and cheerleading competitions. She was an avid sports enthusiast who served as a diehard New York Yankees fan, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, New York Rangers fan, and Los Angeles Lakers fan.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Rowland H. Platt, Jr.; her children, Daria and husband Louis Scala of Colonia; Rowland, III, and wife Karen Platt of Spotswood; Stacie and husband Joseph Fancera, Sr., of Bethlehem, PA; and Tricia and husband Richard Fleher of Colonia; her ten grandchildren, Christian Scala; Brianna, Alexa, Joseph, Anthony and Justin Fancera; and Kayla, Brandon, Connor and Kevin Platt. She is also survived by her brother, John Nagy, Jr., of Matawan; and her sisters, Kathleen Distefano of Carteret; and Donna Brechka of Laurel Springs; and 20 nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and nephews.
During this time, a private viewing will be held for immediate family only at Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ, followed by cremation. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when friends and family will be invited to attend the scattering of Patricia's ashes at Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to the or the .
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020