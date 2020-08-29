Patricia DeFazio
Monroe Township - Patricia DeFazio, 80, of Monroe Township, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Hamilton.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, Pat was raised in Mishawaka, Indiana and lived in Spotswood for several years before settling in Monroe Township in 1968. She was a Registered Nurse and worked as charge nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for many years. Thereafter, she continued her nursing career for another 20 years at the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical High School in East Brunswick, retiring in 2000. Pat was proud of the fact that she attained her Masters Degree in Nursing from Rutgers School of Nursing while continuing to work and raising her family as a single mother. She was a long standing member of the Spotswood Reformed Church where she served as an Elder and she was a member of their Elizabethan Circle. She graduated from her high school class at the age of 16 and was a member of MENSA and the Daughters of the Revolution. She was generous with everyone and she had a very deep love for all animals and all things related to animal rescues.
Predeceased by her children, Robert and Clifton DeFazio and Lorraine and Gary Elledge, her siblings, Brenda Moslener and Butch Cone, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Gonnella and her husband Michael of Saint Marys, GA; her sister, Jan Weiss; her daughter-in-law, Angela DeFazio; her grandchildren, Tiffany Wood and her husband David and Julia and Spencer DeFazio, and; her great-grandson, David Clifton Wood.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood on Tuesday, September 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services are at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 3rd from the Spotswood Reformed Church with committal to follow in the church cemetery. Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations honoring Pat's memory be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org
