Patricia Donchevsky
Somerset - Patricia Donchevsky, nee Rowland, of Somerset died Tuesday, June 4th at St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. She was 70. Patricia was a long time employee of Merck & Co., Rahway, as the Director of Payroll.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Carol and Anna Rowland. Surviving are her brother Jeffrey Rowland and his wife Karen of Fords; a niece Christine Rowland of Fords; and many other family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9:00AM - 11:00AMat the GOSSELIN FUNERAL HOME, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, with a Blessing at 11:00AM. Cremation and Inurnment will be held privately.
Donations in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter's University Hospital, 254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Published in Home News Tribune from June 6 to June 12, 2019