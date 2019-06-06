Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Donchevsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Donchevsky


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Donchevsky Obituary
Patricia Donchevsky

Somerset - Patricia Donchevsky, nee Rowland, of Somerset died Tuesday, June 4th at St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. She was 70. Patricia was a long time employee of Merck & Co., Rahway, as the Director of Payroll.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents Carol and Anna Rowland. Surviving are her brother Jeffrey Rowland and his wife Karen of Fords; a niece Christine Rowland of Fords; and many other family members.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9:00AM - 11:00AMat the GOSSELIN FUNERAL HOME, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, with a Blessing at 11:00AM. Cremation and Inurnment will be held privately.

Donations in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter's University Hospital, 254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Published in Home News Tribune from June 6 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now