Patricia E. Nalewajko
Patricia E. Nalewajko

Iselin - Patricia E. Nalewajko, 73, of Iselin, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Elizabeth, Patricia grew up in Iselin, resided in Rahway for many years, before returning to Iselin. She worked as the Director of the Call Center for Dr. Leonard in Edison for over 20 years. She loved to sew, read, quilt, & watch movies.

She is predeceased by her parents, John & Loretta Connelly.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Albert; 3 children, Nancie Brungard & Gary of Woodbridge, Melissa Saykay of Lopatcong, & Thomas Nalewajko & Rachael Faillace of Somerset; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Madison, Jillian, Jaclynn, Lindsey; 2 great granddaughters, Kaylee & Kenzie; 2 siblings, Carolyn Florio & Albert of Woodbridge, & John (Jack) Connelly; & several nieces & nephews.

A viewing will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-7:30 pm with a service at 7:30 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave., Iselin, NJ. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
AUG
10
Service
07:30 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
