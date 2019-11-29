|
Patricia F. Vella
Colonia - Patricia F. Vella passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital @ Rahway, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, and resided in Linden, NJ before moving to Colonia, NJ in 1963.
She had been a sales associate at JC Penney's and worked for Weight Watchers as a clerk for many years.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Patrick J. Vella, her parents Patrick and Rose Powers and her sister Rose Genova. Surviving are her children Susan Rickert and her husband Bill of South Plainfield, John Vella and his wife Maria of Colonia, Denise Stegura and her husband Chris of Rahway. She was the loving grandmother of Billy and wife Christine, Christopher, Gina, Brandon, Brian, and great-grandmother to Elizabeth Rose.
Visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM, at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Services will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 9:15AM at the funeral home followed by a 10:15AM Mass at St John Vianney RC Church, Colonia. Entombment at St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: Angel Paws 490 Inman Avenue. Colonia, NJ 07067. www.angelpaws.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019