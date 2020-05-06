|
Patricia Faye Anderson
Somerset - Patricia Faye Anderson (Reed) passed away in Somerset, NJ on April 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Charles Anderson; her parents O'Neil Reed and Lillian Reed, and her brother Gordon Reed.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Kevin of Piscataway, NJ, Keith Sr. of Hillside, NJ, and her son and daughter-law, David and Tannika of Somerset, NJ; 8 grandchildren, Keith Jr. Kia, and Joi Anderson of Burlington Twp.,NJ, Myles and Juanita(Nina) Anderson of Somerset, NJ, and David Jeremy, Shaylah and Cameren Anderson of Somerset, NJ; 4 sisters, Carmen Eaves, Janice Reed, and Denise Spottswood of Hillside, NJ and L. Brenda Jackson of Scotch Plains, NJ., as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Burial will be on Thursday, May 7 at Franklin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 263, Franklin Park, NJ 08823, or through their website: warrior4life.org. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020