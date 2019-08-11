|
|
Patricia Frances Pangi - Donovan
Middlesex - Patricia ("Trish" or "Pat") Frances Pangi-Donovan of Middlesex, NJ died unexpectedly in her home on August 2, 2019 at the age of 72.
Trish is survived by her children, Nicole Patricia Genest and Eric Scott Genest and his wife Tracy; her granddaughter, Anna Caitlyn Heitmann; her siblings, Irene Calabrese and her husband Tom, Catherine Giordano and her husband Robert, and Raymond Pangi and his wife Charlotte; her nieces and nephews, Christina Amidon, Christopher Calabrese, Jonathan Calabrese, Melanie Giordano, Anthony Giordano, and Robyn Sassaman. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Carmen Pangi; and her husband, Robert L. Donovan.
Trish was born on January 22, 1947 to Anna and Carmen Pangi and was the oldest of four siblings. She grew up in Raritan, NJ and graduated from Bridgewater Raritan High School in 1965. Later, she began work as a Customer Service Representative for Terumo Medical Corporation. On February 22, 1977 and December 29, 1979, she welcomed daughter Nicole Patricia and son Eric Scott, respectively, and the family lived in Somerset, NJ. On February 11, 2002, she became a devoted grandmother to Anna Caitlyn, whom she adored and was the light of her life. Trish retired from Terumo after 27 years of service to enjoy traveling and entertainment. On March 8, 2003, she married Robert L. Donovan, whom she lived with in Middlesex, NJ until his death in 2016 from brain cancer. As a widow, she spent her remaining years at home, with visits from friends and family.
Trish was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed cruising, going to the movies and dinner and doting on her children and grandchild. She was a giving woman who selflessly ensured her family was well-cared for. She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.
No funeral services will be held. Cremation services are being handled by McCriskin-Gustafson Family of Funeral Homes, Middlesex Funeral Home 528 Bound Brook Rd. Middlesex ,NJ.
Flowers, cards, or condolences can be sent c/o Eric Genest, 427 Victory Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 11, 2019